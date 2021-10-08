Transparency Market Research: Investor ESG Software Market to Exceed the Valuation of US$ 2.54 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

Rise in demand for software that provides complete ecological footprint and meet international compliance and comparable key performance indicators (KPIs) is driving the global investor ESG software market

Growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions in North America is projected to fuel the expansion of regional market in the forthcoming years

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Investor ESG Software Market: Overview

Varied energy companies across the globe are growing the adoption of investor environment, social, and governance (ESG) software solutions, which refer to a Software-as-a-Service platform. These solutions allow companies from the energy industry to optimize ESG programs, understand their performance risks, and achieve greater value.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) note that the global investor ESG software market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Thus, the market is projected to exceed the valuation of US$ 2.54 Bn by 2031.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=82082

Investor ESG Software Market: Key Findings

Growing Inclination toward Addressing Environmental Issues Fuels Sales in Market

In recent years, varied corporations, government authorities, investors, and numerous stakeholders are growing focus on ESG investments. Prime motive behind this move is to address numerous problems related to climate change, environmental damage, social inequality, and discrimination. As a result, these entities are increasingly inclining toward the use of investor ESG software.

Surge in Adoption of Investor ESG Software for Investment Decisions Drives Market Growth

After the 2008 global financial crisis, ESG discretion on the stock market investment decisions is becoming more common as an important part of sustainable development. Sustainable return, risk reduction, and accountability aspects of investments are some of the important facets considered by ESG. Owing to this factor, the demand for investor ESG software is anticipated to grow in the near future.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=82082

Investor ESG Software Market: Growth Boosters

Investor ESG software is gathering traction, as this tool helps enterprises to mitigate and avoid different business behavior risks associated with their assets, investments, and operations

At present, different enterprises are compelled to track and inform their environmental performance. Moreover, they need to fulfil ESG and corporate social responsibility (CSR) principles. As a result, these organizations are increasingly adopting investor ESG software, which, in turn, is boosting sales opportunities in the market.

In ESG investing, the incorporation the ESG data into investment decision-making can be beneficial to the society, environment, and investors. Owing to this factor, the adoption of investor ESG software is projected to increase in the forthcoming years.

A notable growth in the adherence and execution of ESG regulations and rules is expected to improve international investor ESG software practices, and help in the conservation of social and ecological balance

Ask for Special Discount on Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=82082

Investor ESG Software Market: Regional Analysis

The North America investor ESG software market is anticipated to experience prominent expansion avenues on the back of growing adoption of the ESG in the institutional investment community in the region.

Several organizations from Europe are witnessing high demand for cost-efficient ESG software. Thus, in order to capitalize this opportunity, there is a significant growth in the entry of new players in the regional market.

Investor ESG Software Market: Competition Landscape

The presence of many players makes the competition landscape of the investor ESG software market quite fierce. Thus, players are focused on utilizing different organic and inorganic strategies to stay ahead in the competition.

Many enterprises are investing in the development of profitable and compact investment software. The move is helping them in attracting more customers.

Mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, and collaboration agreements are some of the prominent expansion strategies utilized by market players

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82082<ype=S

Investor ESG Software Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report on the investor ESG software market are:

Dynamo Software, Inc.

Emex Software Ltd

Envizi

Locus Technologies

Greenstone+ Ltd.

Fincite Gmbh

Intelex Technologies, ULC

Wolters Kluwer NV

Vervantis Inc.

Diligent Corporation

Sphera Solutions, Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Company, Inc.

& Company, Inc. Novisto Inc.

Dynamo Software, Inc.

EKA Software Solutions

Global Investor ESG Software Market: Segmentation

Investor ESG Software Market, by Component

Software

Services

Professional Services



Managed Services

Investor ESG Software Market, by Deployment

On Premise

Cloud

Investor ESG Software Market, by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Investor ESG Software Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

Explore Latest Reports by TMR:

Software Defined Networking Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/software-defined-networking-sdn-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/software-defined-networking-sdn-market.html Investment Management Software Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/investment-management-software-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/investment-management-software-market.html Software Defined Networking Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/software-defined-networking-sdn-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/investor-esg-software-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg