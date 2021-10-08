PrimeXBT Launches APY-Generating Covesting Yield Accounts

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, one of the fastest-growing trading platforms offering forex, cryptocurrency, stock indices, commodities, and more under one roof, has announced the much-anticipated launch of the Covesting Yield Account module.

Covesting Yield Accounts Are Now Available On PrimeXBT

Covesting Yield Accounts join the rest of the Covesting ecosystem and a world-class suite of advanced trading tools on PrimeXBT to offer platform users another way to generate income passively, all from a single account.

The Covesting Yield Account technology offers direct access to top DeFi protocols such as Uniswap, Compound, Curve, Yearn.Finance, and others, but without the need for technical expertise or to connect wallets to a decentralized exchange. Using the tool, users can safely and securely stake idle crypto assets for industry-best variable APYs of as much as 10% under current market conditions.

The tool provides a fully transparent estimate of expected APY rates. Within just a few clicks, users can begin staking any crypto assets stored in a secure PrimeXBT crypto wallet for passive income, making the benefits of DeFi much more accessible to all.

PrimeXBT And The Continuous Roadmap Of Innovative Releases

Covesting Yield Accounts are the latest update as part of an ongoing white label licensing agreement and B2B partnership between PrimeXBT and licensed European fintech developer Covesting. Other innovations include the Covesting copy trading module and COV token staking, which can unlock utilities that boost APY rates when using the Covesting Yield Account system.

It is also just the most recent release in an ever-growing lineup of assets and continuous updates released by the two companies in cooperation. PrimeXBT recently debuted seven of the most popular new crypto altcoins, while Covesting made several key safety updates to margin allocation and performance metrics in the Covesting copy trading module.

In the future, PrimeXBT and Covesting will connect Covesting Yield Accounts to additional DeFi protocols and CeFi platforms to increase yields further and improve diversity across the service.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a multi-award-winning fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices, and Commodities synthetic contract trading infrastructure. The platform provides access to a wide range of trading tools while maintaining security, liquidity and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. PrimeXBT also offers the Covesting copy-trading module, which allows users to browse through hundreds of trading strategies provided by other traders, and automatically copy their trading activity.

To learn more, visit https://primexbt.com .

About Covesting

Covesting is a global fintech company incorporated under the laws of Gibraltar, which offers the broadest array of software solutions for retail and institutional customers worldwide. Covesting has become one of the world's first companies to receive a Distributed Ledger Technology License (DLT) from regulatory authorities in Gibraltar.