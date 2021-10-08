Anzeige
Freitag, 08.10.2021
Zuerst NASCAR und dann NASDAQ – TAAT Global gibt Vollgas!
08.10.2021 | 16:41
Nasdaq Riga: Listing of AS " Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 8, 2021 to list AS " Attistibas finanšu
institucija Altum" bonds on Baltic Bond list as of October 11, 2021. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS " Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum"
Issuer's short name      ALTM                   
Securities ISIN code      LV0000870095               
Securities maturity date    08.10.2026                
Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR                 
Number of listed securities  20 000                  
Fixed annual coupon rate    0,443%                  
Coupon payments        Once per year on October 8        
Orderbook short name      ALTM004426A                



AS " Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" Prospectus and the Final Terms
available here. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
