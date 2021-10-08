Nasdaq Riga: Listing of AS " Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 8, 2021 to list AS " Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" bonds on Baltic Bond list as of October 11, 2021. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS " Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" Issuer's short name ALTM Securities ISIN code LV0000870095 Securities maturity date 08.10.2026 Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR Number of listed securities 20 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 0,443% Coupon payments Once per year on October 8 Orderbook short name ALTM004426A AS " Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" Prospectus and the Final Terms available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.