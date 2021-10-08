Sirena Inc.: The Increased Risk of Indoor Air Pollution During Fall and How One Company is Helping People Fight Back

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Temperatures are cooling down as fall is in full swing. While that's great news for air conditioners, it's a whole different story for the indoor air quality in most homes and businesses. Dense, cooler air, traps air pollutants at the ground level. This, combined with increased time spent indoors and less air ventilation can spell disaster.

This season, Sirena Inc highlights the hidden dangers of an increase in indoor air pollution during the fall and winter months, and how its products can help ensure the health and safety of its customers.

Why Air Quality is So Bad in Fall: the dangers of cold weather pollution

Higher Concentrations of Pollutants Trapped by Cooler Air

Science classes around the world teach children that hot air rises, but as adults, most people don't give this much thought. Turns out, when it comes to indoor air pollution, the changing seasons, along with the cooler weather, can have a big impact on health.

Warm air in spring and summer tends to lift pollutants into the atmosphere, allowing them to dissipate and diffuse, reducing their concentration in breathable air and resulting in better air quality.

By contrast, cold air is dense and heavy, falling to ground level and forming a type of atmospheric cap, trapping pollutants from rising and dissipating. The net result is a notable decrease in indoor air quality that can dramatically affect health and quality of life.

Flu Season: COVID, Influenza Viruses, Rhinoviruses OH MY!

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), while influenza (flu) viruses are active year-round, both influenza and the virus responsible for COVID-19 are most common during both the fall and winter months.

But it's not just COVID and Influenza that people need to worry about. The CDC states that fall and winter are peak seasons for other respiratory viruses, such as rhinovirus, causing similar symptoms to those of the flu.

Dust Mite Activity

Dust mites are present all year round, but fall and winter present unique challenges for those indoors. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, dust mite activity is at its peak during the fall and winter months. These invisible pests rank among the most common triggers for asthma and allergies indoors, causing symptoms including those such as a stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, itchy skin, itchy, red or watery eyes, cough, difficulty breathing and more.

The Dangers of Poor Indoor Air Quality in Fall

The CDC warns that indoor air pollution ranks among the most serious concerns for public health. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) echoes this sentiment, reporting that Americans spend an average of 90% of their lives indoors where air pollutants are typically 2-5 times higher than those outdoors.

The EPA also reveals that the concentration of indoor air pollutants has been on the rise in recent decades. They attribute this increase to the use of chemical-laden materials (furniture, curtains, clothing, home cleaning goods, etc.), increased hydrocarbons from more vehicles on the road, and the energy-efficiency of insulation resulting in less ventilation and air exchange.

Health Risks Associated with Poor Indoor Air Quality:

Throat, eye, nose irritation

Fatigue

Dizziness and headaches

Respiratory disease

Heart disease

Cancer

Frequency of respiratory viral infections

And more…

The Sirena Solution: a versatile vacuum cleaner and powerful indoor air treatment product

Water-Based Vacuum: the best vacuum cleaner on the market

Sirena's water-based vacuum utilizes a proprietary design, harnessing the natural filtration power of water to ensure that dirt, allergens, dust and odors are effectively eliminated.

Considered among the best vacuum cleaners for pet owners and allergy sufferers alike, the SIRENA System filters air through a basin of clean water to more effectively trap allergens, pathogens, dust, dirt and more, resulting in:

Improved indoor air quality

Reduction of airborne pathogens

Elimination of pet and food odors

Purification of indoor air

Effective and efficient cleaning of surfaces from floors to furniture

Stand Alone Air Purifier

Air sucked up by the vacuum initially hits the water basin, before passing through a HEPA grade filter for unparalleled air purification that customers can rely on. While operating in regular/high speed mode air is purified while vacuuming. However, the unit can also be set to low speed and left running for longer periods of time, acting as a stand alone air purifier.

Air Sanitization

When combined with the company's Ocean Breeze deodorizer, the water basin acts as a sanitizing and deodorizing chamber. The air passing through is treated with triethylene glycol, a wide spectrum disinfectant and anti-microbial/anti-fungal agent.

Considered eco-friendly and incredibly safe, triethylene glycol in the Ocean Breeze deodorizer effectively kills a broad range of pathogens, including viruses such as the Influenza (flu) virus. Similarly, the process reliably kills dust mites while deodorizing the air, resulting in a clean fresh aroma.

About Sirena Inc

Sold in over 30 countries worldwide, Sirena Inc is known for its forward-thinking vacuum technology, innovative solutions, and focus on health and cleanliness.

For over a decade, the company has remained committed to its daily goal of improving the lives of people who are health-conscious and environmentally minded. Its product lines purify and freshen the air, improving indoor air quality and removing dangerous bacteria, pathogens, allergens, and pollutants.

Those interested in learning more about the company, or in its robust line of innovative products, are encouraged to visit the official website to explore Sirena Inc's product line or to make an online purchase.

