MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) in partnership with CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, today announced the launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Index (ticker: MVDF), the MVIS CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders Index (ticker: MVDFLE), the MVIS CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Index (ticker: MVIAP), the MVIS CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders Index (ticker: MVIALE), the MVIS CryptoCompare Media Entertainment Index (ticker: MVME), the MVIS CryptoCompare Media Entertainment Leaders Index (ticker: MVMELE), the MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Index (ticker: MVSC) and the MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Index (ticker: MVSCLE).

These indices are designed to measure the performance of the respective digital assets decentralized finance, infrastructure application, media entertainment and smart contract.

"We are thrilled to launch these eight new innovative indices to expand our pioneering family of Digital Asset indices," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO at MV Index Solutions. "We are confident that these new indices will provide valuable benchmarks for the dynamic areas of DeFi, Smart Contracts and Infrastructure Applications," he continued.

"These eight new indices are valuable additions to our trusted suite of MVIS CryptoCompare products. We are delighted to work with MV Index Solutions to support investor demands for exposure to decentralized finance and other important high growth areas," said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare.

The rules-based indices cover the broadest CCCAGG pricing provided by CryptoCompare, are calculated in USD as price return indices. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. The indices are reviewed monthly. Detailed information about the Indices, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Index (ticker: MVDF)

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 31 January 2021

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders Index (ticker: MVDFLE)

Number of Components: 9

Base Date: 31 January 2021

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Index (ticker: MVIAP)

Number of Components: 35

Base Date: 31 December 2020

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders Index (ticker: MVIALE)

Number of Components: 6

Base Date: 31 December 2020

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Media Entertainment Index (ticker: MVME)

Number of Components: 13

Base Date: 31 March 2021

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Media Entertainment Leaders Index (ticker: MVMELE)

Number of Components: 6

Base Date: 31 March 2021

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Index (ticker: MVSC)

Number of Components: 24

Base Date: 31 December 2017

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Index (ticker: MVSCLE)

Number of Components: 10

Base Date: 31 December 2017

Base Value: 100

