Light Reading Inc.: Light Reading Announces 2021 Leading Lights Awards Winners

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has announced the winners of its Leading Lights Awards 2021. Winners included industry giants such as Juniper, Amdocs, NEC and Deutsche Telekom, and smaller but equally important specialist companies, such as Keysight Technologies, American Tower, Federated Wireless and Open Systems.

The winners of the Leading Lights Awards, the telecom industry's most prestigious awards program, were announced today in a special online ceremony hosted by Light Reading's Editor-in-Chief, Phil Harvey, as well as Light Reading's editorial team.

The Leading Lights program comprised 23 categories, recognizing the industry's top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation. This year's program also included outstanding use case categories, giving service providers and vendors a chance to tout their technologies, strategies and services in action.

"Now in its 17th year, the Leading Lights Awards remains a testimony to the incredible innovation that's possible in the global communications industry, even during a pandemic," said Light Reading Editor-in-Chief Phil Harvey. "Our editors and guest judges were extremely impressed with this year's entries. The winners, and all of the finalists, should be proud of their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

To find out the Leading Lights winners, view the awards ceremony on-demand here.

Leading Lights judging was conducted by Light Reading's editors with input from the analyst team at Heavy Reading. (http://www.heavyreading.com). The Leading Lights Awards are sponsored by Cellwize and NEC.

About Light Reading

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators; cloud services players; and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates a dedicated research division, Heavy Reading; more than 20 successful annual industry events and digital events; several targeted online communities, including The 5G Exchange, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.

