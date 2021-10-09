XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the"Company") announces it has entered into extensions to investor relations consulting agreements with each of Knox Communications Inc. ("KCI") and M. Davis & Associates Capital Inc. ("Davis"), to carry out marketing and investor communications activities for the Company.

KCI's engagement is extended for a 12 month period beginning on October 1, 2021 and ending on September 30, 2022, pursuant to an investor relations services agreement between KCI and XPhyto dated October 1, 2021 (the "KCI Agreement"). Knox Henderson, founder and principal of KCI, will be providing the services to the Company on behalf of KCI. KCI and Mr. Henderson may be contacted at 1820 Fir Street, Suite 270, Vancouver, BC, khenderson@xphyto.com, 604-551-2360. The services will include inbound and outbound investor relations consulting on a part-time basis. KCI will be granted 100,000 options, with 25,000 options vesting every 3 months for the next year, eligible to be exercised into one common share each at a price of $1.35 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. KCI will also receive monthly compensation of C$4,000. Neither KCI nor Mr. Henderson have a relationship with the Company other than by virtue of providing marketing and investor communications activities under the KCI Agreement.

The Company has also extended the services of Davis for a period of 12 months, which commenced on October 1, 2021, pursuant to an agreement entered into between Davis and XPhyto dated October 1, 2021 (the "Davis Agreement"). The principal of Davis, Marc Davis, will be providing the services on behalf of Davis, which will consist of work as a media consultant for the Company. Davis and Mr. Davis may be contacted at 1820 Fir Street, Suite 270, Vancouver, BC, info@xphyto.com, 780-818-6422. Davis will be granted 200,000 options, with 50,000 options vesting every 3 months for the next year, eligible to be exercised into one common share each at a price of $1.40 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. In addition, Davis is receiving a bonus payment of 140,000 common shares issued at $1.31 per common share in connection with the extension of its services, and will receive monthly compensation of C$10,000. Neither Davis nor Mr. Davis have a relationship with the Company other than by virtue of providing the media consulting services under the Davis Agreement.

All securities issued to KCI and Davis are subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance, in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

