Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") announced today that at the request of the Corporation, its former auditor, KPMG LLP ("Former Auditor"), has resigned effective October 8, 2021 and MNP LLP ("Successor Auditor") has been appointed as the successor auditor, effective the same day until the Corporation's next annual meeting of shareholders. The resignation of the Former Auditor and appointment of the Successor Auditor have been considered and approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors (the "Board").

In accordance with 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Board and filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There were no reportable events, including disagreements, consultations or unresolved issues, within the meaning of NI 51-102.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Security Solutions Corp. Driven by our guiding principles of being pioneers, innovators and honest, Zedcor is engaged in providing technology-based security & surveillance services in Western and Central Canada. The Company is disrupting the security industry with its three main service offerings to customers across all market segments: 1) rental, service and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; 2) live monitoring of fixed site locations; and 3) security personnel. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC."

