Blender Bites Limited: Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2021 / Blender Bites Limited (formerly, Balsam Technologies Corp.) (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites") (CSE:BITE) a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce the launch of a variety pack of its Green D-tox and Vita-smoothie flavours into Costco Wholesale Corporation's ("Costco") Eastern Canadian Region warehouses.

Since its founding in September 1983, Costco has established itself as the sixth most valuable retail brand in the world, and the world's most successful warehouse club with over 815 warehouses worldwide.

This is a significant opportunity for increased brand awareness and sales revenue for the Company.

Blender Bites pre-portioned smoothie products are currently available in over 800 plus brick-and-mortar retail store locations across Canada, including top grocery retailers Loblaws, Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Save On Foods, Whole Foods Market, and Buy-Low Foods. The addition of Costco Eastern Canadian Region this reputable list will serve to increase the Company's organic growth, market share, and exposure to a wider end-user base.

Based on a successful launch in Costco's Eastern Canadian Region, the Company will look to further its distribution reach through warehouses in other North American Costco regions.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email - investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone - 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Blender Bites Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667449/Blender-Bites-Launches-Easy-Smoothie-Innovation-at-Costco-Wholesales-in-Eastern-Canadian-Region