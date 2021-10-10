This week in our 21st Austria weekly: ATX gained 1 percent, backed by a strong RBI Performance. News came from AT&S, Vienna Stock Exchange, Polytec, Marinomed, UBM Development, beaconsmind, Wienerberger, Palfinger, Atrium Real Estate, Lenzing, Andritz, UBM, Rosenbauer, Strabag and Zumtobel. See on http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament the results of the 1st Round of our 9th Stock Market Tournament. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1% to 7.434,61 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 36,01%. Up to now there were 125 days with a positive and 72 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,05% away, from the low 36,01%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,33%, the weakest is Friday with -0,03%. These are the best-performers this week: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...