UBM: Real estate developer UBM awarded Gold in ESG rating by EcoVadis.UBM now belongs to the top two per cent in the branch (real estate and housing). "The leading global ESG rating agencies have confirmed the effective implementation of UBM's strategic focus on green. smart. and more", explained Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG.UBM: weekly performance: 1.60% beaconsmind: In Vienna stock listed beaconsmind, a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains announced it will implement its location-based marketing solution for its very first UAE client, the fashion retail group Maison-B-More. The group will use beaconsmind's software Suite and Bluetooth Beacon hardware in stores. (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...