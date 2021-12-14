EQS-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) raises new equity and undertakes changes in its listing venues



Zurich, Switzerland - December 14, 2021, 6:30 pm CET - beaconsmind AG (the "Company") announces an equity raise of EUR 5.51 million from an international institutional investor to support the implementation of the company's global growth strategy in the post COVID area (the "Investor"). The transaction shall take place via a capital increase from authorized capital under exclusion of the subscription rights of the current shareholders. The respective equity raise is subject to the ordinary general shareholder meeting of the Company on December 16, 2021 resolving on a respective authorized capital for the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company is expected to resolve on the capital increase from authorized capital on December 16, 2021.

Following the transaction, the Investor is expected to serve as a long-term anchor investor of the Company with a participation of 21.6%. Max Weiland, CEO & Founder of the Company, will remain one of the largest shareholders in the Company with a participation of 18.6%. The equity raise shall serve the purpose of improving the capital base of the Company. The company intends to use proceeds for strengthening its growth strategy with the opening of new sales offices internationally and by focusing on international joint ventures and business collaborations. For such purpose, the Company intends to increase further its number of employees in sales, product, development and client success management.



As part of the growth financing, the company intends to list its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment and to revoke the current listing on the Vienna MTF of Vienna Stock Exchange (direct market plus) within the next months. This step will lead to a simplified listing structure and broaden the scope of potential investors in the company's securities in a new home market. With the reorganised listing in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, two leading German banks, Hauck & Aufhäuser and Baader Bank, are expected to provide ongoing research coverage. About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

Contacts: Beaconsmind

Max Weiland, Founder & CEO



maxweiland@beaconsmind.com

Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73 Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau



NewCap

nmerigeau@newcap.fr Investor Relations/Strategic Communication

Louis-Victor Delouvrier



NewCap

