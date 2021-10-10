- (PLX AI) - Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) informed Stadler that it intends to re-tender the framework agreement for the manufacture and delivery of up to 186 double-decker multiple-unit trains.
- • Decision taken after Austrian Federal Administrative Court declared ÖBB's initial award decision to Stadler null and void due to an alleged formal error with an electronic signature
- • Stadler says will appeal against ÖBB's decision and also appeal against the Federal Administrative Court decision
