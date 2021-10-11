Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Beyond the Expected: Sungrow Showcases the Latest Residential PV and Storage Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2021

MUNICH, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, showcased the latest residential 1-phase and 3-phase PV and storage solutions for European households at Intersolar Europe 2021 on October 6-8, ensuring a more accessible, flexible, and reliable European renewable energy system.

Beyond Flexible

Tailored to various residential scenarios, Sungrow offers a wide range of residential PV inverters ranging from 2 kW to 20 kW and hybrid inverters among 3 kW-10 kW; thus, covering both 1-phase and 3-phase applications. These new solutions are feature-rich and very versatile. Thanks to its modular design, the high voltage battery introduced, ranges from 9.6 kWh to 25.6 kWh.

Sungrow's energy storage system (ESS) solution features the inverter and battery with an extendable capacity, enabling flexible configurations for different rooftops. The plug-and-play design ensures easy installation that can be carried out by only one installer in most countries.

Beyond Versatile

Sungrow's ESS systems are utilized to increase the self-consumption of renewable energy sources where energy export is regulated or the payment for exported energy is much lower than the import price. Automatic and seamless backup allows the customer to not be affected by power cuts, avoiding in many cases the use of generators. Since the price of electricity fluctuates, the ESS can be instructed to absorb electricity when it is cheap and release electricity when it is expensive in order to generate revenue for the customer.

The system is also easy to be retrofitted in a grid-connected home that already owns a PV installation, adding battery storage. Even more, the system enables the parallel connection of up to five inverters, for up to 50 kW system power, especially addressed to small and medium business customers.

Beyond Safe

The new 1-phase PV and Hybrid inverter also features the built-in PID recovery function, that allows the inverter to compensate for the power loss of the PV modules due to the PID polarization decay at night.

It also comes with AFCI technology - in case of an arc fault, the inverter's switches open and interrupt the circuit, improving personal safety, protecting equipment, and preventing damage to the solar system.

Sungrow's monitoring platform, iSolarCloud, ensures fast and easy configuration and commissioning as installers and operators can swiftly communicate with inverters and batteries. Any operating faults are quickly identified, and plant yield is thus timely managed, maximizing energy generation.

"Sungrow saw strong growth for the European residential solar and battery storage market. There need to be strong expansion efforts to continue the momentum seen in a few pioneering markets across Europe. We'll continue to innovate and empower customers to fully benefit from a less centralized, more digitalized, and sustainable energy system," said Jeremy Powell, Director of Distribution, Sungrow Europe.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

