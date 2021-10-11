Global autonomous cargo transportation company Evocargo demonstrated its unmanned logistics platform EVO.1 at EXPO 2020 Dubai.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005074/en/

EVO.1 a fully autonomous all-electric/hydrogen truck developed and manufactured by Evocargo, unmanned logistics service provider, that started to offer its services in Europe, UK and Middle East in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Founder and Chief Business Development Officer of Evocargo International Holdings Limited - Andrey Bolshakov presented a smart logistics service based on self-produced unmanned electric logistic platforms EVO.1 (3.5 tons full weight) and EVO.3 (44 tons full weight) and announced a Dubai office opening.

The launch at EXPO 2020 Dubai of the "Global Smart Logistics Strategy" by Evocargo as a comprehensive program backed up by ambitious targets of spreading smart logistic service provided by full-size unmanned vehicles EVO.3 (N3) and EVO.1 (N1) significantly impacts the logistics industry.

The "City of the Future" and a leading R&D center Dubai is a best place to develop new business connections and potential clients for Evocargo International Holdings Limited. Appearance in the United Arab Emirates was welcomed by the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai.

"We appreciate such a warm welcome of our partners in Dubai and believe that all of our clients will be delightfully surprised to implement some of our latest Autonomous innovations in Smart logistics service. Evocargo's End-to-end robotization logistics service based on EVO.1 and EVO.3 platforms can decrease transportation cost by up to 60%." CBDO of Evocargo International Holdings Limited Andrey Bolshakov.

About Evocargo

Evocargo is an innovative global logistics company and a pioneer and leader in manufacturing and implementing autonomous all-electric/hydrogen-based "in hub" delivery vehicles in indoor and outdoor premises, offering our customers a full range of logistics services tailored for each customer's logistic ecosystem to support smarter, ecological, sustainable and efficient solutions for their business.

evocargo.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005074/en/

Contacts:

Nadia Delickaya

PR Director

pr@evocargo.com