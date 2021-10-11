The 62-room historic urban gem marks the first Hyatt hotel in the city of Florence

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of IL Tornabuoni Hotel in Florence. The luxurious 62-bedroom Renaissance-inspired former palace signifies the debut of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Italy, known for its independent, one-of-a-kind hotels that offer bespoke experiences that inspire guests.

Whether it is a captivating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design or an award-wining dining experience, each property within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand maintains a distinct character and the freedom to be unique, while still providing guests with the World of Hyatt loyalty program and a trusted brand name and reputation.

This historical property formerly the Palazzo Minerbetti has undergone significant restoration since its early days as an urban palace hosting well known figures like the Grand Duke of Tuscany, better known as Cosimo de Medici lll. His patronage of science, architecture, literature and arts contributed to the cultural heritage of Florence and is reflected throughout the hotel via updates to guest rooms and suites, public spaces, the terrace and more.

Carefully curated in colors of red, blue and gold, each of the 62 guestrooms reflect the Renaissance era that Florence is known for, epitomizing the rich history and artistic magnificence of the period and allowing guests to create story-worthy experiences during their stay.

Located along Via de Tornabuoni, one of the most prestigious streets in Florence, guests can explore this cultural heritage, taking a short stroll to admire Palazzo Strozzi, the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore or the Uffizi Gallery. Guests can also step back in time with a climb up Giotto's Campanile, a marbled Gothic tower that delivers spectacular views across the city, or find the historic Ponte Vecchio, the famous Medieval bridge hosting authentic Italian jewelry shops, right at their doorstep.

"We are excited to welcome guests to this extraordinary palace and iconic symbol of Florence," says Andrea Girolami President and CEO at AG Group for IL Tornabuoni Hotel. "IL Tornabuoni Hotel is truly a breathtaking property, and we are looking forward to providing independent-minded guests with sophisticated yet unscripted experience. Florence understands how to treasure and maintain the spirit of its artistic and cultural wealth. Travelers to this exceptional city will find an abundance of opportunities to learn, grow, and expand by experiencing the monumental historic past of Florence."

Guestrooms

Each of the 62 guestrooms reflect the history and beauty of the Renaissance era that Florence is known for thanks to their stylish design and historic names. Complete with bold gem-tone colors and luxurious furnishings, each room epitomizes the rich history and artistic magnificence of the period, allowing guests to enjoy story-worthy experiences during their visit.

Food and Drink

The hotel boasts five extraordinary restaurants that offer fine food and wine and hospitable company at their core. From breakfast, to an aperitif, to dinner, Il Magnifico Ristorante is open to both hotel guests and locals alike, connecting guests with the surrounding community throughout the day. The neighboring Il Magnifico Cafè is a notable spot to enjoy an evening aperitivo with small bites complemented by expertly prepared cocktails and a complete Champagne and wine list. Deep within the heart of IL Tornabuoni, La Cave boasts a vast selection of renowned Italian, French, and other international wines. Intimate and elegant, the Lucie Restaurant provides guests with a one-of-a-kind rooftop view of the city whilst the Butterfly Terrace serves signature cocktails providing a gateway to the rich history and charm of the Renaissance capital.

Fitness Center

The bright and spacious fitness center offers state-of-the-art equipment and personal training sessions. For those looking for less conventional fitness experiences, guests can take advantage of yoga on the rooftop terrace and the private golf courses in the surrounding countryside.

The opening of IL Tornabuoni Hotel represents a significant milestone for Hyatt as The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand debuts in Italy and marks the first Hyatt hotel in Tuscany. IL Tornabuoni Hotel proudly joins a stunning portfolio of Hyatt branded hotels in Italy which includes Park Hyatt Milan, Hyatt Centric Milan Centrale, Hyatt Centric Murano Venice, and most recently The Tribune Hotel.

IL Tornabuoni Hotel will be managed by the AG Group, which is proud to work with Hyatt and to leverage Hyatt's global distribution network as well as the award-winning World of Hyatt loyalty program, while maintaining IL Tornabuoni's unique individuality and independence.

For more information about the hotels, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/italy/il-tornabuoni/flrub

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at IL Tornabuoni Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, from October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 as part of World of Hyatt's new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required, and members can earn on top of other offers.

Offer valid for 500 Bonus Points for each qualifying night stayed by World of Hyatt members in good standing during a hotel's offer period at participating hotels and resorts. Where a qualifying night and the hotel's offer period coincide with any check out date from April 1 June 30, 2021, World of Hyatt members in good standing will receive an additional 500 Bonus Points for a total of 1,000 Bonus Points for each qualifying night during that period. Offer valid at participating hotels and resorts for stays with a checkout date during each hotel's offer period. For each hotel's offer period, visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. To be eligible for this offer you must be a World of Hyatt member in good standing at time of reservation and stay, stay at a participating hotel with a checkout date during that hotel's offer period, provide your World of Hyatt membership number at time of check-in, and either pay an Eligible Rate or redeem a free night award. An "Eligible Rate" and "Ineligible Rate" are defined in the World of Hyatt Terms and Conditions (located at worldofhyatt.com/terms). Only one point bonus may be earned per member, per stay, regardless of the number of rooms booked. Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this offer. Two or more consecutive nights at the same hotel will be deemed one stay. All points awarded under this offer are Bonus Points. This offer is subject to the complete terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program. Please allow 3-4 weeks after travel is completed for World of Hyatt Bonus Points to be credited to your Account. To join World of Hyatt, visit worldofhyatt.com. Qualifying nights will automatically be tracked when you provide your World of Hyatt membership number at check-in. A limited number of rooms are allocated to this offer; reservations subject to availability. Offer not valid with groups, conventions, other promotional offers, tour packages or special rate programs. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or special events, and normal arrival/departure restrictions apply. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this offer at any time without notice. The trademarks Hyatt, World of Hyatt and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt International Corporation or its affiliates. 2021 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, tommie, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

More than a compilation of independent, one-of-a-kind hotels, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a thoughtful curation of stories worth collecting. Whether it's a modern marvel, a historic gem or a revitalizing retreat, each property provides thought-provoking environments and experiences that inspire for guests seeking elevated yet unscripted service when they travel. For a full list of hotels in the collection, visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram and tag your photos with UnboundxHyatt.

About AG Group

AG Group is Italy's first Italian-owned hospitality group capable of providing all aspects of demand for tourism in-house with boutique hotels, DMC/ tour operator event management, hotel consultancy, culinary outlets and retirement homes. The motto "Your Gateway to Italy" embraces their position as a doorway to the best of Italy. Founded by entrepreneur Andrea Girolami who brings over twenty years in the hospitality and tourism sector, AG Group is comprised of five divisions including:

AG Hotels: Collection of 11 four- and five-star luxury hotels in Rome and Florence, including IL Tornabuoni which is part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt and the recently opened The Tribune Hotel, under the JDV by Hyatt brand.

AG Boutique Journey: DMC, tour operator and special events company specializing in group travel, FIT travel, corporate and events, luxury travel and weddings

AG Hotel Consulting: Hotel consulting services, including revenue management, for over 30 four- and five-star hotels throughout Italy

AG Foodies: F&B division which includes Diana bistrot and the terraces of two AG Hotels in Rome

AG Domus Nova: luxury retreats for the elderly

For more information on AG Group Italy including AG Hotels, AG Boutique Journey, AG Hotel Consulting and AG Foodies, please visit https://www.aggroupitaly.it/ and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

