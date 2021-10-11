Anzeige
Montag, 11.10.2021
Blockchain-Perle steigert verwaltetes Vermögen um sagenhafte 1.400%!
GlobeNewswire
11.10.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 41/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-10-11 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.09.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.11.2021                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  20.09.2021 - Arco Vara ARC1T          Public offering   TLN  
   15.10.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.09.2021 - DelfinGroup DGR          Public offering   RIG  
   11.10.2021                                
 Offer might be                                
    extended                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  04.10.2021 - Modera MODE            Public offering   TLN  
   11.10.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  05.10.2021 - Enefit Green EGR1T         Public offering   TLN  
   14.10.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.10.2021 LHV Group LHV1T          Additional      TLN  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.10.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.10.2021 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l.    Initial       TLN  
          IUTE110026A            listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.10.2021 Attistibas finanšu institucija   Initial       RIG  
          Altum               listing/admission     
         ALTM004426A                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.10.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.10.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.10.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.10.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Government      RIG  
          LVGA000029A            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.10.2021 Latvijas balzams BAL1R       Dividend ex-date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.10.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R          Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.10.2021 AUGA group AUG1L          Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.10.2021 AKROPOLIS GROUP AKRB0287526A    Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.10.2021 Latvijas balzams BAL1R       Dividend record   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.10.2021 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.10.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI         Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.10.2021 Snaige SNG1L            Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.10.2021 Pillar Capital NHCA049022A     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.10.2021 Attistibas finanšu institucija   Coupon payment date RIG  
          Altum ALTM013024A                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.10.2021 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA   Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
