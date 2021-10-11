Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 41/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-10-11 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.09.2021 - Arco Vara ARC1T Public offering TLN 15.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.09.2021 - DelfinGroup DGR Public offering RIG 11.10.2021 Offer might be extended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2021 - Modera MODE Public offering TLN 11.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2021 - Enefit Green EGR1T Public offering TLN 14.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.10.2021 LHV Group LHV1T Additional TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.10.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.10.2021 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. Initial TLN IUTE110026A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.10.2021 Attistibas finanšu institucija Initial RIG Altum listing/admission ALTM004426A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.10.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.10.2021 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.10.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.10.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.10.2021 Latvijas balzams BAL1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.10.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.10.2021 AUGA group AUG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.10.2021 AKROPOLIS GROUP AKRB0287526A Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.10.2021 Latvijas balzams BAL1R Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.10.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.10.2021 NEO Finance NEOFI Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.10.2021 Snaige SNG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.10.2021 Pillar Capital NHCA049022A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2021 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM013024A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2021 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.