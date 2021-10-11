Unterföhring (ots) -
11. Oktober 2021. TVOG gibt weiter den Takt vor: Mit sehr schönen 13,9 Prozent Marktanteil (Z. 14- bis 49 Jahre) gewinnt "The Voice of Germany" in SAT.1 am Sonntagabend mit großem Vorsprung die Prime Time. Mit 9,0 Prozent Marktanteil in dieser Zielgruppe ist SAT.1 am Sonntag souveräner Tagesmarktführer. Insgesamt verfolgen sehr gute 6,10 Millionen Zuschauer:innen (Nettoreichweite ab 3 Jahren) die zweite Ausgabe der Blind Auditions.
Die nächste Folge "The Voice of Germany" kommt am 14. Oktober um 20:15 Uhr auf ProSieben. Abonnenten von Joyn PLUS+ können die Folge bereits jetzt als Preview auf Joyn sehen.
Diese Talente singen in der dritten Ausgabe von "The Voice of Germany": Francesco (52, Krefeld), Luna (19, Krefeld), Chris (31, Berlin), Will (26, Berlin), Susanne (54, Erkrath), Julia & Barbara (24 und 28, München), Daniel aka Soya the Cow (35, CH- Zürich), Oliver (27, A - Bachmaning), Martin (26, Kall), Raffi (21, Düsseldorf), Ann Sophie (30, Hamburg)
