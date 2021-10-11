- (PLX AI) - Vestas shares slipped in early trading after analysts at Bank of America said consensus estimates were too optimistic for the company.
- • Vestas price target cut to DKK 260 from DKK 282 at BofA, with buy reiterated
- • Price inflation on raw materials and logistics challenges have affected wind turbine producers this year
- • Steel, the largest input cost for wind turbines, has seen a significant price increase
- • With low visibility, ongoing pressure in commodity markets and the logistics market, as well as lower onshore volume expectations for 2022-2024, BofA lowered its estimates for Vestas
BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de