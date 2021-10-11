Anzeige
11.10.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nordisk Bergteknik AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (198/21)

On request of Nordisk Bergteknik AB, company registration number 559059-2506,
Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq
Stockholm with effect from October 12, 2021. The decision is conditional upon
that Nordisk Bergteknik AB, meets the liquidity requirements for the B-shares. 

The company has 44,000,000 A- shares and 30,973,838 B-shares as per today's
date. 

Short Name:                NORB B         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 53,239,222       
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                SE0015812128      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:              237579         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                 CCP Cleared       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                 Mid cap         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              STO Equities CCP/182  
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                   XSTO          
------------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   55 Basic Materials 
---------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5510 Basic Resources
---------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 12 up and including October
13, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 24 and 99 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
GlobeNewswire
