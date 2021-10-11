Company Growth Prompts New Roles and Responsibilities for Existing Team

Global digital commerce specialist Astound Commerce announced today a series of global and local market leadership appointments, in a move that reflects the company's need for scalable expansion in the face of extraordinary growth. This organisational change is expected to dramatically benefit Astound's clients and partners, enabling the company to offer more-innovative solutions and services, and to bring them to market more broadly and more quickly.

On the heels of bringing on board Thomas Spellios as Chief Financial Officer and Matthew Barker as Chief People Officer this summer, Astound has now created the roles of Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Solutions Officer, and Chief Revenue Officer-with Astound cofounders Igor Gorin and Ilya Vinogradsky becoming Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Solutions Officer, respectively. Terry Hunter, most recently CEO of Astound Commerce UK, will take the reins as Chief Revenue Officer. These C-suite leaders will report into Astound Global CEO Michael Kahn.

Astound's in-market leadership will remain consistent and strong, with Vanessa Cartwright becoming CEO of Astound Commerce North America, Samuel Cane becoming the Managing Director of Astound Commerce UK, Lars Feldscher continuing in his role as CEO of Astound Commerce DACH, and David O'Sullivan continuing in his role as Managing Director of Astound Commerce MENA. These four established Astound leaders are deeply committed to strengthening client and partner relationships in the markets they have long served, and all will report into Chief Revenue Officer Terry Hunter-signalling a move away from a franchise model to a global platform for growth.

"We are at a critical moment in the history of the company calling for organisational change-a moment characterised by unprecedented marketplace demand and exceptional business growth opportunity," said Kahn. "In response, we realised we needed this change to our structure to create greater alignment, collaboration, and scale to go and grow."

"The pandemic made it clear that change is constant, and more than ever our clients are looking to work with a very responsive, flexible partner who can provide the highest-level quality of work and expertise," said Chief Strategy Officer Igor Gorin. "This organisational change makes it possible for us to offer the best value to our clients while scaling our business."

As Chief Strategy Officer, Gorin will focus specifically on corporate strategy, acquisitions, and investments, while Chief Revenue Officer Terry Hunter will focus on go-to-market sales, marketing, practices, and products. Chief Solutions Officer Ilya Vinogradksy will oversee solutions management and resourcing, with the aim of providing aligned, agile, and flexible strategic solutions covering all of Astound's capabilities.

This latest milestone in the company's North Star plan, launched in the beginning of 2020 with the aim of making Astound the global market leader in digital commerce, follows the May announcement of a major investment in the future of Astound by Los Angeles-based RLH Equity Partners. That investment fuelled Astound's efforts to expand its capabilities and global footprint, and the restructuring announced today significantly accelerates progress toward that goal.

About Astound Commerce:

At Astound Commerce, we live and breathe customer experience. We design engagements that forge lifelong brand loyalty. We generate and capture consumer demand and push technology to the edge of what it can do. With more than 20 years' experience, 1,400 ecommerce specialists, more than 3,000 projects completed, and dozens of industry accolades, we excel at maximising the brand and business value of every digital commerce touchpoint. Our strategic solutions work in service of visionary brands such as L'Oréal, Boohoo, Halfords, FLOR, TOMS, and Crocs.

Astound is the winner of the 2021 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in B2C Commerce for custom flooring brand FLOR, and we have earned Salesforce B2C Commerce Expert and Retail Industry Specialist status-reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the Salesforce ecosystem. To learn more, visit astoundcommerce.com.

