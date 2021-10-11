DGAP-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference

MC Services supports BIO-Europe(R) Digital as media partner Munich/Düsseldorf, Germany, October 11, 2021. MC Services AG, a major international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sector, announced today that it will again support BIO-Europe(R) Digital, Europe's largest partnering conference for the global life sciences industry, as a media partner. The event, organized by EBD Group, will take place October 25-28, 2021, in a fully digital format. As a media partner, MC Services invites local and international journalists to attend the event and provides them with information on presenting companies and speakers in advance. "The life sciences sector is a fascinating, complex ecosystem of inspiring people from many different disciplines. They all share one goal: working together to provide future solutions for a variety of healthcare challenges. A key part of what makes this ecosystem function is strong partnerships and collaborations. These relationships are critical to drive innovation and turning groundbreaking science into diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines that improve and save lives," said Anne Hennecke, Managing Partner of MC Services. "The last 18 months have underscored the need to find new ways of connecting, in times that taught us to miss in-person conferences with their vital discussions in the floors and evening events with face-to-face interaction. BIO-Europe Digital is a unique virtual meeting platform that offers an ideal opportunity for the industry to come together to discuss current trends, hold 1X1 meetings and form new partnerships. Therefore, we are delighted to again support this great event as a media partner." BIO-Europe Digital is expected to bring together over 3,000 executives from more than 2,000 life sciences companies from more than 50 countries. Experience from last year's BIO-Europe Digital has shown that, without the need to travel, even more delegates from around the globe use the opportunity to participate. Program content, amongst others, in business development, therapeutic areas, startup innovations and digital health will be available on demand through the end of 2021 in addition to live sessions during the conference. With conference content being available online, participants are more flexible in their event planning, allowing them to watch panels and pitches without interrupting scheduled one-to-one meetings. About MC Services AG MC Services AG is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sector. A strong team of science, finance, media and communications experts with extensive industry experience positions MC Services as a leading life sciences agency in Europe. MC Services' long-standing clients include international public and private companies, as well as venture capitalists and investment firms. Established for many years as a link between the healthcare industry and the financial markets, MC Services provides comprehensive services in investor relations, public relations and financial transactions. MC Services is based in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London and Boston.

About EBD Group EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm AmericaTM, Biotech ShowcaseTM, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com. Contact: Anne Hennecke

