Bulk Infrastructure, the Nordic's leading provider of ultra-scalable, highly connected, sustainable data centers, teamed with S&P Global's 451 Research on a Market Intelligence Business Impact Brief, Transition to Versatile Digital Infrastructure Is Key for Success. The key finding of the report is that more enterprises are now using or looking to use third-party data center solutions providers, with many decisions shaped by COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005103/en/

451 Research identified these top business drivers for the growing number of enterprises who rent space from third-party colocation data center providers, ranked in order of most cited. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Recent 451 Research survey data found that 19% of organizations (see figure) lease capacity from third-party datacenter providers as they strive for infrastructure agility. The report goes on to say that colocation supplements the company-owned data center assets and smaller server rooms that remain an important part of the enterprise IT estate.

"Enterprise needs are changing, and colocation is increasingly the solution that meets those needs," observes Rob Elder, Vice President, Data Centers for Bulk. "Critical workloads, digital transformation, cloud migration and remote work requirements are driving more companies to look for reputable digital infrastructure partners for capabilities and support and Bulk does all of this sustainably."

According to the survey, enterprises have begun considering reducing their overall real estate footprint due to expanded work-from-home policies. This migration out of traditional offices is raising questions about where their increasing compute workloads go in the process. One answer is increasingly colocation in third party data centers. All venues are under consideration, and many are likely to choose some form of cloud, colocation or managed infrastructure offering in the next two years.

Even those that retain their own data centers can use colocation for added services, including disaster recovery, improved reliability, connectivity, interconnection to cloud platforms, e-commerce, data interchange, financial function, and internet peering. Digital transformation is a common priority but staffing and skillsets within IT organizations is a challenge. Colocation partners can assist with design and planning capabilities to smooth the transition.

To learn more about Bulk Data Centers, please visit www.bulkinfrastructure.com.

About Bulk Data Centers

Bulk Data Centers (Bulk) delivers ultra-flexible, highly connected, and massively scalable data center and colocation solutions backed by personalized service excellence. As a trusted advisor offering strategically located data centers in Norway and Denmark, Bulk enables customers to reduce costs and environmental impact. Bulk leads the industry in resilience, cost efficiency, scalability and sustainability with solutions that deliver long-term growth potential with the lowest total cost of ownership. From colocation to powered land, Bulk supports business-critical solutions with unsurpassed standards, power, and connectivity. To learn how Bulk Data Centers can solve your complex data and communications logistics challenges, visit bulkinfrastructure.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Bulk Data Centers is a division of Bulk Infrastructure, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. Bulk Infrastructure is an industrial investor, developer and operator of industrial real estate, data centers and dark fiber networks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005103/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Mia Hinterwaldner

iMiller Public Relations

bulk@imillerpr.com

+1 866-307-2510