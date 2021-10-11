Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, October 11
11 October 2021
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc has been notified that, on 1 October 2021, CP Freeman, a Non-executive Director of the Company, acquired 800 ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 848p per share. Following this acquisition, Mr. Freeman is interested in 8,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.3 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue.
The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Enquiries:
|Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary
|Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
|Peterhouse Capital Limited
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl
|Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|CP Freeman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director of Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Y711C4P34MJN39
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £1 each
ISIN: GB0004495403
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|800 Ordinary Shares at 848p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|1 October 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AQSE Growth Market
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.