Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11 October 2021

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc has been notified that, on 1 October 2021, CP Freeman, a Non-executive Director of the Company, acquired 800 ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 848p per share. Following this acquisition, Mr. Freeman is interested in 8,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.3 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

Sally Gausden

Company Secretary Telephone: +44 1323 431 200 Peterhouse Capital Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name CP Freeman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director of Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc b) LEI 213800Y711C4P34MJN39 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of £1 each



ISIN: GB0004495403 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 800 Ordinary Shares at 848p per share d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 1 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.