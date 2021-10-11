The "Malta: Data Centre 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for Malta.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Malta.

About Malta

Although relatively small, the Maltese Data Centre facility has found a sustainable segment through specialising in services for the online gaming and the financial services sectors. These sectors have been attracted to Malta through a combination of low taxes and light-touch regulation.

The Maltese Government aims to encourage more digital IT investments in the territory and has deployed a six year "Digital Malta" strategy from 2014 to 2020 with investment in e-Government services and in education and e-learning.

DCP finds that the Maltese Data Centre rentals are above the EU average cost, with utility costs among the highest in Europe. Investors in Data Centre space are typically Maltese Providers with the largest facility size currently of 1,000 m2 of raised floor space. Data Centres in Malta are being used by companies primarily from online gaming and financial services.

Table of Contents

A simplified map showing the key towns cities in Malta The key third-party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Malta The key Malta Data Centre Provider Profiles Malta Data Centre raised floor space forecast from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 in m2 Malta Data Centre Customer Power forecast from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 in MW Data Centre power in Euro per kWH The key Malta Data Centre Clusters A Malta Data Centre Pricing Forecast from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 in Euro per month A Malta Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 per annum A Malta Public Cloud revenue forecast in millions of Euro from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 per annum The key trends for the Malta Data Centre market Data Centre Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7r2fl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005253/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900