The "Turkey: Cloud and Data Centre Growth in Turkey 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report considers the growth of space, power, pricing for Turkey

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Turkey.

The key domestic fibre providers in Turkey include Turk Telekom, Turkcell, Turksat and Vodafone and Turkey is connected via three key international subsea cable systems.

As yet none of the Global CSPs have established a cloud availability zone in Turkey cloud services are provided by local provider.

There are over 40 Data Centre Providers with over 50 Data Centre Facilities. One of the latest announcement in the space of Turkey was in December 2020, that Turkey will fund a new data center for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to help bring more government services online.

Table of Contents

Section 1 A definition of a Cloud Emerging Data Centre market provides a definition of an Emerging Market and compares the key similarities between the 10 Data Centre markets profiled.

Section 2 The Cloud and Data Centre Fabric in Turkey provides an overview of the key Data Centre fabric including domestic fibre connectivity, sub-sea fibre connectivity, Dark Fibre connectivity, Power renewable power availability, Energy costs and Digital Cloud adoption rates Turkey.

Section 3 The Data Centre Market in Turkey including a Data Centre overview, Key Data Centre Players, Forecast Data Centre growth (in space and power) and Data Centre pricing for Turkey from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.

Section 4 The Public Cloud Market in Turkey including key Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), the market entry of new CSPs, pricing and product examples, the presence of the global CSPs Turkey and a forecast for public cloud revenues from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025.

Section 5 Conclusions Key Trends The Conclusions from the report and the growth in Turkey and key trends in Turkey.

