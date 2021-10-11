The ESS battery systems have a prescribed design life of 25 years, but the battery modules, electrolyte, plumbing, and other components may well last for decades longer with proper maintenance.From pv magazine USA Iron flow battery manufacturer ESS Inc. has been in the news lately, most recently for releasing an updated version of its product guarantee. Munich RE, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, also updated its insurance policy for ESS to address customer concerns over technology risk. ESS told pv magazine USA that the new policy covers the battery modules and electrolyte management ...

