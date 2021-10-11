Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Renditechance: Die große Wochenspekulation: Wo was geht…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894120 ISIN: US45812P1075 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEGRATED SILICON SOLUTION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEGRATED SILICON SOLUTION INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.10.2021 | 11:05
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc.: Automotive-Compliant Switching LED Driver for Exterior Head Lamps and DRL Lamps

55V Configurable Buck, Boost or Buck-Boost LED Driver with Dual Brightness Control

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumissil Microsystems, a division of Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI), announced today an LED driver to further expand its portfolio of automotive exterior lighting solutions. The IS32LT3959 is a single inductor, multi-topology controller with constant on-time for driving a ground referenced high-voltage LED string. This single channel switching LED driver integrates a PWM engine with external control to achieve dual brightness capability for Rear Combination Lamp (RCL), Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) and headlights.

The IS32LT3959 switching LED driver supports advanced features such as ultra-low 1.5µA shutdown current to conserve battery power, 3% output current accuracy for optimal LED brightness control, programmable Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) engine for standalone LED dimming capability and spread spectrum to minimize the device EMI profile. Other key features are programmable single LED short detection, both analog and digital dimming, LED current monitoring pins, device and LED temperature monitoring, single inductor requirement for all switching topologies and comes in a thermally enhanced eTSSOP-28 package. It operates from a wide 4.5 to 55V supply voltage and is guaranteed to meet specifications over the -40°C ~ +150°C operating temperature range.

"The IS32LT3959 is our latest automotive-compliant, AEC-Q100 LED driver designed to meet the demands of next generation exterior vehicle lighting designs," said Ven Shan, Vice President of Marketing. "This driver incorporates the latest features in a compact 28-pin package to provide power and space savings; while at the same time lowering the overall system costs due to its many integrated functions."

The integrated PWM engine can be configured to operate up to 2kHz with a 5 to 95% duty cycle. A single pin will enable or disable the PWM engine so that when enabled the LED current level is subject to the PWM duty cycle and when disabled the maximum current is output to the LED string. This support for two LED current levels enables cost effective lighting systems since the same LEDs can be used for both tail and brake lamps. This dual brightness capability can also be used with DRL for higher brightness during the daytime and a lower brightness level at nighttime.

Availability and pricing

The IS32LT3959 is available now in production quantities, with AEC-Q100 qualification and supporting PPAP documentation. The device comes in a thermally enhanced 28-pin TSSOP package is priced at $0.95 each in 10k pcs quantities.

About Lumissil Microsystems
Lumissil Microsystems is the analog/mixed-signal product division of ISSI, a fabless semiconductor company that designs and markets high performance integrated circuits for the following key markets:

About Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc.

CONTACT:
Lumissil Microsystems;
Ven Shan 408.969.4622
vshan@lumissil.com

Aaron Reynoso 408.969.5141
areynoso@lumissil.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97061dbc-8a6e-4fce-b2e5-f8e5574d6572



INTEGRATED SILICON SOLUTION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.