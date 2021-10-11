The "Slovenia: Data Centre 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for Slovenia.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Slovenia.

About Slovenia

Slovenia has a relatively small third-party Data Centre market of raised floor space, with the largest Data Centre facility being 1,500 m2. There has been relatively little large Hyperscale Data Centre developments in Slovenia.

New space is being added on an incremental basis only, with DCP forecasting growth with up to 1,000 m2 per annum. Power utility costs remain around the European average, but Slovenian rack space rentals along with Poland remain among the lowest in Europe and are less than half of the Data Centre rental rates found in Western European countries such as the Netherlands, France, Germany and the UK.

Slovenia remains a market with further scope for Data Centre development, although it has an established Internet Exchange (SIX), with peak IP traffic (as of May 2021) of around 70 Gbps and over thirty (30) companies connected to the SIX.

Table of Contents

A simplified map showing the key cities towns in Slovenia The key third-party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Slovenia The key Slovenian Data Centre Provider Profiles A pie chart showing the key Slovenia Data Centre Provider market share A Slovenian Data Centre raised floor space forecast from mid-2021 to mid-2025 in m2 per annum A Slovenian Data Centre Customer Power forecast from mid-2021 to mid-2025 in MW per annum Data Centre utility power in Euro per kWH The key Data Centre City Clusters A Slovenian Data Centre Pricing Forecast (rack space, m2 kW rentals) in Euro per month A Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro per annum from mid-2021 to mid-2025 A Public Cloud revenue forecast in millions of Euro per annum from mid-2021 to mid-2025 The key trends for the Slovenian Data Centre market Data Centre Outlook

