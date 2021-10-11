- (PLX AI) - Autoliv is likely to cut guidance for the full year in its next earnings report as automotive supply chain disruptions continue, analysts at Carnegie said.
- • The disruptions are leading to more unpredictability and lower volumes, Carnegie said, cutting its price target on the stock to SEK 930 from SEK 1,000
- • The situation should gradually improve next year, followed by a multi-year recovery, the analysts said, maintaining a buy rating for Autoliv
- • NOTE: Autoliv is scheduled to report earnings on Oct. 22
AUTOLIV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de