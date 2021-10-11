- (PLX AI) - Electrolux risks headwinds from rising steel prices also next year, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, shaving off 23% from their price target for the stock.
- • Electrolux price target cut to SEK 155 from SEK 200 at Kepler, with recommendation remaining reduce
- • Electrolux is using price adjustments to compensate for rising raw material costs, but this may change when the markets normalize after the pandemic, Kepler said
- • Electrolux is scheduled to report Q3 earnings on Oct. 27, and will probably not yet issue a forecast for next year, Kepler said
- • Electrolux shares were down 1.2% before noon in Stockholm
