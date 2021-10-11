Chinese PV manufacturer Longi Solar has reportedly signed a deal to supply its HI-MO 5 series modules to Beximco Group's 200 MW Teesta Solar Limited project. The EPC contractor has also been identified as a consortium comprising India's Rays Power Infra Private Limited and Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Private Limited.According to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange last week, Chinese PV manufacturer Longi Solar has signed a deal with Bangladesh's Beximco Group to supply its HI-MO 5 series PV modules to the 200 MW Teesta Solar Limited project, set to be installed in the Rangpur district. ...

