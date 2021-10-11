Yadea Reveals New Huan Huan Vehicle Series

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea (01585.HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has partnered with Huan Huan to unveil its new Huan Huan product series in Hangzhou, China. Announced on October 11 , the vehicle family launches two new vehicles that offer a safe and convenient on-demand electric refueling experience using Gogoro's industry-leading battery swapping technology.

As the leading electric two-wheel brand, Yadea has harnessed Gogoro Network's advanced battery swapping system as part of a broader strategy to launch its new Huan Huan product lineup, anticipate and deploy new business formats, and further cement its market leadership position.

Yadea has launched two new vehicles in the Huan Huan series. Both vehicles will be powered by Gogoro's battery swapping technology for a safer and more convenient ride. Users can recharge their vehicle in seconds at Swap and Go stations, all without needing to scan a QR code or wait for charging. With 45 swapping stations available from launch day and 80 stations expected by the end of 2021, fresh batteries will be available within a 2km radius, accessible 24 hours a day.

With safety as its utmost priority, drivers can enjoy a worry-free ride. The Yadea Huan Huan vehicles are equipped with Gogoro batteries that feature independent safety protection system independent safety protection system, intelligent BMS battery management system and extensive paraffin wax thermal insulation, as well as an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating.

Gogoro batteries also allow riders to go further with a range of up to 100km. Unlike traditional vehicles, the lifespan is enough to power short-distance commutes for a week without needing to wait for recharges.

"Yadea is proud to unveil the Huan Huan series powered by the Gogoro Network. Gogoro's leading battery swapping system delivers a new standard for electric refueling that reduces consumer anxiety in battery life and range, battery availability and overall usage costs," said Dong, Jinggui, chairman, Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd. "With the partnership of Gogoro, we will work together to bring green travel to more users around the world."

"Our partnership represents a key milestone in sustainable urban mobility in China, the largest two-wheeler market in the world. Together, we are bringing a new generation of urban two-wheeler transportation that includes Gogoro battery swapping and the introduction of two new Yadea vehicles that are part of a larger Gogoro-powered portfolio," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO at Gogoro Inc.

In the future, Yadea will continue to work with leading international partners to eliminate the challenges associated with inconvenient charging and unsafe electric fuel sources. By bringing portable power to urban riders worldwide, Yadea continues to accelerate the global electric vehicle revolution, reduce carbon emissions, and help more people "Electrify Your Life".

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. Sales from Yadea products have helped save 9.07 million tons of petrol and eliminate 31.06 million tons of CO2 emissions - the equivalent of planting 31.06 billion trees. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

