India headquartered multinational Reliance Industries, through its subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar Limited, yesterday announced the acquisition of Norway headquartered module manufacturer REC Group. The move comes as Reliance pushes forward with its US$10 billion plan to move in on the renewable energy industry, having also this week announced acquisition of a 40% share in EPC provider Sterling & Wilson.Reliance New Energy Solar (RNES), an arm of Indian multinational company Reliance Industries Ltd, has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of PV module manufacturer REC ...

