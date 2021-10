Caledonia Mining increased their dividend for the 7th time to now 0.14 US cents per share per quarter, Sibanye-Stillwater successfully completed its share buyback program for up to 5% of the issued shares, Skeena announced the start of Phase II drill testing of the Albino Waste Facility and Ximen Mining received approval for exploration drilling on the Amelia property not far from Greenwood in southeastern British Columbia.