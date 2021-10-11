CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today announced that its Billingham Complex in the United Kingdom will continue to operate through at least January 2022 after its UK subsidiary reached carbon dioxide (CO2) pricing and offtake agreements with its industrial gas customers in the country.

The agreements between the UK subsidiary and its industrial gas customers run through the end of January 2022. During this period, it is expected that the UK government and industrial gas customers will develop robust alternative sources of CO2 as part of a long-term solution for meeting demand in the country. The Billingham Complex is capable of producing 750 tonnes of CO2 per day for commercial use as a byproduct of the ammonia production process.

"We are pleased to have reached a commercial solution that enables the Billingham Complex to continue to operate through January, alleviating near-term CO2 supply concerns in the UK," said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. "We want to thank The Honorable Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, his staff and our industrial gas customers for the speed and spirit of cooperation that have marked our discussions over the past three weeks. We look forward to working with them in the future as they develop a longer-term solution to CO2 supply and to support sustainable and competitive UK ammonia and fertilizer production."

CF Industries' Ince Complex in Chester, UK, will remain offline. The Company does not have an estimate for when production will resume at the facility.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network the world's largest to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company's website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

