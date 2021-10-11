PLDT Inc.: Smart delivers the Philippines' best-rated broadband, says global benchmarking firm umlaut

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Mobile Number Portability (MNP) now available, customers like Mandaluyong resident Maria Lina Porciuncula Grecia are making the Smart move to enjoy better mobile service without having to change their number.

"We always had difficulty obtaining a decent network connection at home. We have been waiting for this to happen. I find it very easy to make the move," said Grecia, following in the footsteps of her husband, a Smart subscriber since 2003.

New customers like Grecia stand to benefit from Smart's best-rated mobile internet service, which recently clinched the top award from international internet testing organization umlaut.

Smart won the 'Best in Test' award and was also cited for having the best-rated broadband coverage, user download experience and latency experience.

"This citation not only reinforces Smart's superiority in 5G and LTE network performance, but further affirms our relentless push to provide world-class connectivity. This is a win for all Filipinos because with MNP at hand, everyone can now make the Smart move, and gain access to the country's fastest and most reliable network, without having to change mobile numbers," said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications President and CEO.

umlaut said Smart posted an overall score of 777 out of a maximum of 1,000 points in umlaut's benchmarking survey. This score includes Smart's performance in terms of broadband coverage, download speed, and latency.

For their extensive analysis, umlaut tested and measured 722 million samples from 871,000 users over 6 months between April and September 2021.

"Congratulations Smart for being awarded as the best network in the Philippines, winning in all categories," said umlaut CEO Hakan Ekmen, adding that with mobile number portability now available, more customers can benefit from the great experience on Smart's network.

"These awards continue to inspire us to constantly improve and deliver the best network. The work does not stop for us, as we strive to provide superior network experience to more Filipinos, especially to our new Smart subscribers who have joined us via MNP--connecting them with loved ones, powering their work and study from home setups and enabling their livelihoods," said Mario G. Tamayo, Head of Technology at PLDT and Smart.

umlaut covers more than 200 mobile networks in more than 120 countries worldwide.

