Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global Selects Oakland, CA for New Mushroom-based Psychedelics Infusion Research Initiative

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, is pleased to announce that it has selected Oakland, CA for the location of its new research initiative to develop methods to infuse food and beverage products with naturally occurring psychedelic compounds found in many species of mushrooms.

Oakland was selected due to its track record of open-mindedness toward research into psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin.

As announced in the Company's release dated October 4, Cannabis Global recently launched a new research initiative to develop novel methods to infuse foods and beverages with psychedelic compounds found in many species of mushrooms, including psilocybin, psilocin, baeocystin, norbaeocystin, and aeruginascin, among others. A major component of the program will be the development of new ways to infuse both the psychedelic compounds and fungal components into derivative products to improve both bioavailability and taste.

Arman Tabatabei, CEO of Cannabis Global commented, "It's an exciting time for those interested in the benefits of psychedelics as the citizens of California have the capability to sign petitions to add an initiative to the 2022 legislative agenda to legalize these potentially healthful compounds. We certainly support such efforts and plan to conduct research to apply our food and beverage infusion expertise from our years of work in the cannabis sector to this emerging marketplace."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking, and are the developer and marketer of the Hemp You Can Feel brand. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Corporate contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

+1-(310)-986-4929

IR Contact:

Stuart Smith

https://www.smallcapvoice.com/

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

SOURCE: Cannabis Global, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667513/Cannabis-Global-Selects-Oakland-CA-for-New-Mushroom-based-Psychedelics-Infusion-Research-Initiative