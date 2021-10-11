Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International's Fashion Jewelry Brand Aphrodite's Launches on eBay To Increase Revenue

Leading jewelry firm diversifies distribution channels to scale for Q4, the Golden Quarter for ecommerce

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry reveals that their high-growth digitally native fashion jewelry label, Aphrodite's officially launched on eBay on October 4, 2021. It is the fastest entrance into a global marketplace within the Bergio portfolio.

eBay is one of the world's largest e-tailers and ranks in the Top 3 marketplaces in the US. In 2020, it placed in the global top 5 for gross merchandising volume (GMV) with $100 billion in sales. More than 50% of eBay's revenue is derived internationally, Aphrodite's will hyper-accelerate its global market share and sales by tapping into eBay's 159 million customers across 190 markets. The digitally native company will primarily sell exclusive experiential jewelry gift sets including custom-crafted inspirational message cards and luxe boxes to meet consumer demand for the holiday season.

"Aphrodite's vision is to digitally connect with our customers anywhere they shop. Over 60% of eBay's audience are 35 years old and over which strategically aligns with our core target demographic," shared Jonathan Foltz, President of Aphrodite's.

He added, "Also, eBay helps us penetrate further into the Android mobile space as it has the highest reach among Android retail marketplace apps globally. Launching on eBay accelerates our eCommerce strategy, widens our digital footprint, and expands the diversification of our distribution channels."

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International shared, "$2.67 trillion dollars were spent on the world's top 100 marketplaces last year. We have positioned ourselves to get a chunk of those dollars this year. We hope to mirror the success of our other marketplace launches, such as Amazon and Etsy, on eBay as an additional channel for revenue and brand touchpoint to reach our customers."

"Our commitment is to provide an elevated end-to-end customer experience in all facets of Aphrodite's which encompasses superior jewelry quality, excellent customer service, quick delivery, and sublime gifting moments for an auspicious Q4, Berge added. "The final quarter of the year is our most impactful for sales and the bottom line. We anticipate that our strategic acquisitions and execution will come to fruition to achieve our annual revenue goals."

A vertically integrated company, Bergio International has full control over its manufacturing so can pass on the cost savings to their customers. Currently, it is in the final stages of due diligence to procure 50% ownership of a new manufacturing facility in the Republic of Armenia that utilizes over 100 skilled artisans. This tactical move, paired with the successful diversification of sales channels via marketplaces like eBay with its fashion jewelry brand, Aphrodite's, tactically leverages the company for a monumental close to an already outstanding fiscal year in 2021.

Aphrodite's joined the Bergio International family in February this year when it was acquired for $5 million. Bergio has enhanced all aspects of the Aphrodite's brand, including operations, branding, ROI, and profit margins.

Berge Abajian of Bergio International Inc. states, "Since bringing Aphrodite's into our fold, we have been laser-focused to elevate the brand and position them as a leader. We've worked diligently to improve their balance sheet, reduce product costs, and boost the brand to connect with its digital global consumer base where they like to shop. eBay is a key strategic component in our overall vision."

For more information on Aphrodite's, please visit www.aphrodites.com.

Visit Aphrodite's on eBay at www.ebay.com/str/aphrodites.

CEO Berge Abajian is presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13, 2021, to discuss growth, acquisitions, and vision. All investors are encouraged to attend and ask questions directly to the CEO. For more information, visit https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487781&tp_key=e2bca7d62c&sti=brgo.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Media Contact

Alina Keo

alina@aphrodites.com

(952) 681-0406

Investor Relations

John Guercio

jpguercio@aol.com

(845) 216-3100

SOURCE: Bergio International, Inc.

