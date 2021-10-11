Platinum group metals mining giant Anglo American Platinum (Amplants) has selected Pele Green Energy and EDF Renewables South Africa as the preferred developers to build a 100 MW solar PV plant in South Africa.The PV plant will reportedly be built in 2022 by a consortium comprising independent power producer (IPP) Pele Green Energy and renewable energy project developer EDF Renewables at Amplants' Mogalakwena mine in Limpopo Province, South Africa. Construction is slated to commence in the fourth quarter of next year, while operations are expected to start by the end of 2023. Amplants' goal ...

