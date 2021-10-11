Anzeige
Montag, 11.10.2021
Renditechance: Die große Wochenspekulation: Wo was geht…
WKN: A2JBKZ ISIN: GB00BF5G6K95 
Frankfurt
11.10.21
09:32 Uhr
1,210 Euro
+0,160
+15,24 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
11.10.2021 | 15:08
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edison Investment Research Limited: ReNeuron Group (RENE): Extension Trial to Produce Data in Q122

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / ReNeuron has announced that the nine-patient Phase IIa (2m cell dose) extension study (halted in June after a presumed eye infection case) has fully restarted with five patients left to treat. Two patients are scheduled for treatment in October. The company expects to report some data by March 2022, which could potentially open the way to a crucial partnering deal. Full efficacy data at six months post-treatment should be available around the middle of 2022. Our valuation remains £190m.

Management has stated that cash of £22.2m at March 2021 will cover costs for at least 12 months; we estimate that to Q4 FY23 is possible. An eye therapy deal from Q3FY23 might occur and could cover the pivotal trial costs. Exosome deals are possible. Our indicative value is unchanged at £190m and will be updated once the Q1CY22 initial data is presented and when pivotal trial timelines are confirmed.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Dr John Savin +44 (0)20 3077 2500 healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667526/ReNeuron-Group-RENE-Extension-Trial-to-Produce-Data-in-Q122

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
