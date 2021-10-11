Fortified Health Security Named a Top Outsourcing Vendor for Cybersecurity by Black Book Research

Program recognizes outstanding vendors following 2021 survey results

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Fortified Health Security, Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® ("Fortified"), today announced that it once again has been named Black Book Research Top-Ranked Outsourcing Vendor for Cybersecurity in 2021 following the release of the Black Book Research 2021 Survey results.

"Fortified Health Security is thrilled to once again be recognized as the leading healthcare cybersecurity partner by Black Book," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security. "People take precedence here at Fortified, and these survey results exhibit the success of our approach to protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the Fortified ecosystem."

Black Book Research rankings are based on client experience scores obtained from the 360,000 crowdsourced ballots cast and available through mobile apps, web surveys, remote polling instruments and more throughout the year. For this survey, 3,156 client users of hospital outsourcing responded on customer satisfaction and experience in several functional areas.

Dodson added, "As Black Book Research's survey is based off the opinions of our healthcare clients, it demonstrates our continued ability to exceed the expectations of those who entrust us to guide them along their cybersecurity journey."

To learn more about Fortified Health Security's wide variety of purpose-built services, click here.

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. As a managed security service provider, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build tailored programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions intended to reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Fortified's high-touch engagements and customized recommendations maximize the value of investments and result in actionable information to help reduce the risk of cyber events.

