Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Renditechance: Die große Wochenspekulation: Wo was geht…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
Frankfurt
11.10.21
09:16 Uhr
4,184 Euro
+0,020
+0,48 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.10.2021 | 15:41
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. - Signed a term sheet for the refinancing of the VLGC Iris Glory (2008)

Bermuda, 11 October 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has signed a term sheet for the refinancing of the VLGC Iris Glory (2008) by way of a sale leaseback transaction with a Japanese lessor. The $41.65 million refinancing bears an implied 22-year age adjusted repayment profile with a tenor of 9 years and will generate net cash proceeds of approximately $16.6 million. The transaction is subject to board and credit approval, normal documentation and closing procedures, and is expected to close in Q4 2021.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 29
Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

About Avance Gas:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


AVANCE GAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.