Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Newton Nordic AB receives observation status (522/21)

On September 30, 2021, Capital Conquest AB (publ) published a press release with information that it had requested the convening of an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders in Newton Nordic AB (the "Company"), with proposals to divest the Company's current business operations and instead acquire Influencer Panel AB. Today, October 11, 2021 the Company disclosed a notice to an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders in line with the request of Capital Conquest AB (publ). According to item 2.6 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") may decide that an issuer that undergoes substantial changes should undergo an examination comparable to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such an examination, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. According to item 2.5 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer can be given observation status if it has been subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (NEWTON, ISIN code SE0006504353, order book ID 105287) and warrants (NEWTON TO7, ISIN code SE0014990982, order book ID 210529) in Newton Nordic AB shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB