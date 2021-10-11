Anzeige
Montag, 11.10.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Newton Nordic AB receives observation status (522/21)

On September 30, 2021, Capital Conquest AB (publ) published a press release
with information that it had requested the convening of an extraordinary
general meeting of the shareholders in Newton Nordic AB (the "Company"), with
proposals to divest the Company's current business operations and instead
acquire Influencer Panel AB. 

Today, October 11, 2021 the Company disclosed a notice to an extraordinary
general meeting of the Company's shareholders in line with the request of
Capital Conquest AB (publ). 

According to item 2.6 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") may decide that an issuer that undergoes
substantial changes should undergo an examination comparable to that conducted
for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading. With reference to
the above, the Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such an
examination, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the
Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

According to item 2.5 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an
issuer can be given observation status if it has been subject of a reverse
takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change
in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment
appears to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
(NEWTON, ISIN code SE0006504353, order book ID 105287) and warrants (NEWTON
TO7, ISIN code SE0014990982, order book ID 210529) in Newton Nordic AB shall be
given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
