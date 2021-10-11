Anzeige
11.10.2021 | 16:46
Sentrium-VyOS: Announcing the general availability Of VyOS Network Platform 1.3.0

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrium, the company that provides VyOS Network Platform on public clouds and support services, today announced the availability of 1.3 release. VyOS Network Platform 1.3.0 release (codenamed Equuleus) has been in development since 2019 and offers multiple long-awaited and frequently requested features including initial MPLS implementation, VRF, IS-IS routing protocol, SSTP VPN server, and more. Performance of PPPoE, L2TP, and PPTP protocols is greatly improved due to the new implementation based on the accel-ppp project that is trusted by many Internet service providers. Additionally, this release includes extensive rewrites of the legacy code that improve robustness and stability and open up a way for architecture improvements in the future.

Sentrium Vyos Logo

"We are proud to present a new stable release after over two years of focused effort to make VyOS more functional, stable, and performant and help customers around the world get access to an advanced, open, and customizable networking platform for a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions," says Yuriy Andamasov, Sentrium CEO.

About VyOS

VyOS is an open-source network operating system. Its slogan is "a universal router" because it supports multiple deployment scenarios and roles: bare-metal hardware from small boards to large servers, all popular virtualization platforms including VMware, KVM, and Microsoft Hyper-V, and multiple clouds including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud

VyOS supports multiple dynamic routing protocols via FRRouting, various VPN protocols, and other network routing and security features, available through a unified stateful CLI and an HTTP API for management automation.

About Sentrium

Sentrium S.L. is a company started by VyOS maintainers to provide commercial services for VyOS and ensure its sustainable development. Since 2015, it has grown from a small consultancy with three employees to a self-funded company with a 1.1m revenue in 2020.

Contact:

Yuriy Andamasov
https://sentrium.io, https://vyos.io
e-mail: yuriy@vyos.io
Phone: +34 932 206 760

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1135214/Sentrium_Vyos_Logo.jpg

