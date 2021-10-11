Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Announces Results of Recruiter Index for September 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released the results of its Recruiter Index® for September 2021. The Recruiter Index is Recruiter.com's proprietary survey offering insight into the job market and hiring demand from recruiters and talent acquisition professionals.

Candidate sentiment increased for the first time since November 2020. Candidates are prioritizing compensation (31%), remote work (28%), work-life balance (22%), and new experiences (16%). The percentage of hybrid roles increased significantly, up to 42 percent compared to 26 percent last month.

The September jobs report revealed that only 194,000 jobs had been added, drastically lower than the 500,000 estimate. Recruiter.com has been reporting on the consistent increase in backfill roles being filled, which can explain this overestimation.

"Last month it was 44% up from 40% the prior month, and now it's 50%. So 50% of the roles that the recruiters are working on are backfill versus new," explained Sohn on CNBC's The Exchange.

The Golden Age of Recruiting continues as the demand for recruiting/talent acquisition professionals increased by 10%.

When recruiters were asked what roles they see the most demand for, the top 10 included:

IT/software engineering: 35 percent (+4 from August) Recruiting/Staffing: 21 percent (+10 from August) Healthcare/Medical: 15 percent (+1 from August) Accounting/auditing: 10 percent (-2 from August) Business services: 10 percent (-3 from August) Logistics: 10 percent (+5 from August) Restaurants/Food and beverage: 10 percent (+0 from August) Financial Services: 8 percent (+0 from August) Pharmaceutical / Biotech: 8 percent (+2 from August) Architecture/engineering: 6 percent (-4 from August)

"While the actual jobs number for September disappointed the economists," continued Sohn, "we (Recruiter.com) believe the challenge to adding new jobs is to dramatically increase candidate pipelines and recruiting to account for the increase in backfilling roles as a result of the Great Resignation."

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. With recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters, Recruiter.com provides on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com. For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

