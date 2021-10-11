IKIN Inc.: IKIN and Front Line Advisory Group Enter Agreement to Supply Advanced Holographic Solutions to Select U.S. Military Departments and Commands

IKIN's goggle-free holographic display technologies enable enhanced training and operational support for elite forces and specialized units

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for government, businesses, and consumers, announced it has entered into an agreement with Front Line Advisory Group (FLAG), a primary defense contractor providing intelligence-driven solutions to the special operations forces and other mission-critical commands. Under the terms of the agreement, FLAG will provide IKIN's AI-driven volumetric holographic technologies to military units for combat and situational awareness training, as well as other operational needs.

"FLAG is a successful and well-respected partner that offers IKIN an exciting opportunity to help provide specific military commands with advanced technology that can transform training, operations, and battlefield success," said Joe Ward, IKIN's chief executive officer. "Our holographic image transmission and display technology delivers the highest image quality and performance in both fixed and mobile environments, making it an ideal solution for rigorous military operations. We are eager to work with FLAG to provide robust solutions that will serve the need of the military."

IKIN's holographic solutions for government applications include handheld and desktop holographic display devices and software that operate in ambient light, eliminating any requirement for glasses or goggles to utilize augmented reality capabilities for simulated and in-situ training exercises.

"As a provider of advanced technology that addresses the unique and sophisticated requirements of the military, including the special operations forces (SOF) community, FLAG is committed to offering solutions that can have an immediate impact on training and performance," said Chad Lawson, chief operating officer at FLAG. "IKIN's solutions work in any lighting condition and do not require constricting masks or goggles that can block peripheral vision. We anticipate intense interest in these solutions from many branches of the SOF and military communities."

Through a combination of consulting and integration processes, FLAG acts as a senior adviser and liaison with organizations and entities within the U.S. Department of Defense. FLAG offers groundbreaking alternative solutions which integrate science and understanding with tools and technology to foster the early adoption of concepts and technologies within the SOF population, both at training levels and beyond.

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its RYZ Framework to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. The company will also offer its RYZ Accessory-a device that enables holograms for personal use-in 2022.

