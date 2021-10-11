New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2021) - Dr. Siddhartha "Sid" Chattopadhyay, author and Silicon Valley computer scientist, has announced the release of his compelling literary romance novel, The Empathy Engineer: A Colorless Love Story. Dr. Chattopadhyay hopes that his work will highlight the harm of colorism and bias against dark-skinned women in Indian society.





Book Cover of "The Empathy Engineer: A Colorless Love Story"

With social leaders like Oprah Winfrey and Priyanka Chopra speaking out against colorism, The Empathy Engineer is a timely commentary on how the worth of women is measured by arbitrary standards of beauty all around the world. Dr. Chattopadhyay dissects this complex subject with sensitivity while creating a realistic, flawed relationship between two people torn apart by discrimination in spite of their love.

The Empathy Engineer follows the life of Abir, a young software engineer from India who moves to San Francisco and meets the woman of his dreams. She is charming, enigmatic, but, according to Abir's family, wholly unfit to be his wife because of her dark skin color. Their relationship rapidly crumbles as Abir is unable to protect his would-be bride from the humiliation and prejudice of his family.

Devastated by the colorism and cruelty of his own relatives, Abir embarks on a spiritual journey to spread a healing message of empathy. He adopts the online persona of the "the empathy engineer" and devotes his time to writing about how respect for one another can overcome the hatred present in so many communities. When he returns to India to consider a marriage arranged by his family, Abir is shocked when he unexpectedly bumps into his ex-flame. But she's with another man, and Abir doesn't know if his journey is enough to win her wounded heart again.

The Empathy Engineer combines the social undertones of works by Jhumpa Lahiri and Khaled Hosseini with the dramatic tension of classic romance novels. Dr. Chattopadhyay masterfully weaves themes of social inequality into a sweeping love story that spans both time and country. His work will appeal to a broad adult audience, including fans of genre romance and novels that provide a glimpse into the pressures of different cultural stigmas.

Reviewers praise The Empathy Engineer as "a well-written page turner that is soon to become a modern day classic" and cite its unique ability to portray the internal struggles of immigrants. Set in San Francisco and Kolkata, Dr. Chattopadhyay's remarkable novel is a testament to the power of empathy and a much-needed challenge to the colorism that pervades so much of the modern world.

The Empathy Engineer: A Colorless Love Story is available for purchase on Amazon.com and other online retailers such as Flipkart and other places.

Dr. Siddhartha "Sid" Chattopadhyay is an author and Google software engineer with a passion for bringing out cultural nuances and human emotions through literature, music and arts. He graduated from the prestigious IIT Kanpur in India and completed his Ph.D. in Computer Science. Dr. Chattopadhyay is also an accomplished musician and composer. He currently lives and writes in Silicon Valley, California. Visit him online at www.sidchatt.com.

