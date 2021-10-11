With their goal of Disrupting Tobacco, GGII's CEO, Sandro Piancone will speak at the Benzinga Cannabis Conference. GGII will also have a booth, and participants can register for an online or live conference.

Green Globe's goals for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference:

Sandro Piancone will introduce GGII live and virtually

Jorge Olson and Sandro Piancone, the founders of GGII and Hempacco, will exhibit their herb, spice, and smokable hemp products from their booth, allowing attendees to see, touch, and smoke The Real Stuff CBD cigarettes and the new hemp wrap rolling paper

Network with executives from the largest hemp and cannabis companies in the world

Benzinga offers a virtual conference alongside the live conference, introducing Green Globe to a new world audience

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") Sandro Piancone, CEO of GGII, is to speak at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, introducing GGII and its subsidiaries. Green Globe will exhibit at the Benzinga conference with a live and virtual booth on October 14 and 15 in New York, furthering GGII's goal of Disrupting Tobacco®.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference features some of the largest hemp and cannabis companies in the USA and Canada and institutional investors. The Cannabis Capital Conference will be held virtually and in person at the Marriott Marquise Town Square in New York City on October 14 and 15, 2021.

Green Globe International will participate in the investment conference in 4 ways:



Sandro Piancone, CEO of GGII, is a featured speaker. His speech is entitled: Disrupting Tobacco with Hemp Cigarettes

GGII will have a booth at the conference, where Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson, founders of GGII subsidiary Hempacco, will introduce themselves and the company

Benzinga also has a virtual conference, bringing international participants

Peruse joint ventures with large hemp and cannabis companies attending the conference

"I'm excited for the opportunity to speak at the Benzinga Cannabis conference and share with participants the present and future of GGII and its subsidiaries, including HempBox and Hempacco," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Green Globe. "Our goal is to introduce GGII to a wide audience," concluded Mr. Sandro Piancone.

Benzinga has the premier gathering of Cannabis Entrepreneurs and investors in North America. No other conference offers the level of access and seamlessness of interaction between entrepreneurs building future billion-dollar cannabis enterprises and investors whose capital can make that happen.

Topics covered by the Benzinga organizers:

M&A Creating a New Industry Landscape (MSO)

Doubling Down On The US Cannabis Opportunity

Ancillary Cannabis Companies Paving the Way

International Spotlight - Continued Cannabis Expansion in European Markets

Psychedelics and the Pharmaceutical Growth Opportunity

Pharmaceutical Cannabinoids and their Impact on Treatments for Complex Diseases

The Trends Dictating the Future Landscape of Cannabis Brands

Cannabis REITs

"We share a vision of Disrupting Tobacco® with the rest of the companies attending the Benzinga Cannabis investment conference," said Jorge Olson, CMO of GGII. "It's a wonderful opportunity to start conversations with large potential partners who can help us achieve Green Globe's goals of developing and launching fast-moving consumer packaged goods or FMCG."

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

# # #

About Green Globe International Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture, market, and sell Consumer Goods, including herb and hemp smokables rolling paper. It trades on the OTC under the ticker: GGII

Green Globe and its subsidiaries current projects include:

Herb and Cannabinoid Cigarettes, including CBD Cigarettes

Manufacturing hemp rolling papers called hemp blunts

600 Vending Machines selling and advertising Consumer Goods

Online sales of CBD products

Joint Ventures with large distributors and celebrities

Licensing of filters, paper, and infusion in hemp and other smokables

The Real Stuff brand of hemp smokables

About Hempacco, Co. Inc.

Hempacco Co, Inc. is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco Co., Inc. operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper Smokable technology development and licensing The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper

Hempacco uses and licenses these patents:

Infuse any cigarette with flavor, aroma, and functionality Cannabis paper for manufacturing paper, blunts, or cigarettes Spray terpenes on hemp to manufacture hemp cigarettes

