Hollywood, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2021) - Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. (OTC Pink: SEGI), is pleased to announce the appointment of Alfred "Chip" Sloan and Jason You to the board of directors.

As directors, they will immediately begin serving as committee leaders to implement the goals of Sycamore. Mr. Sloan will head up the new Compensation Committee and Mr. You will lead the new Audit Committee; both are vital components as the company works towards becoming a reporting issuer.

The appointments of Chip and Jason are a strategic step for Sycamore as they both add a wealth of knowledge and experience. Their years of professional relationships gives the company a gateway to institutional funding and provides unique access to top-tier acquisition deal flow. It also fulfills the requirement of having a minimum of two independent directors.

"I am honored to have Chip and Jason join Sycamore as board members. They bring a tremendous level of experience and value to Sycamore which will be of incredible service to the team as we move toward the ongoing execution of our mission to increase shareholder value through strategic partnerships, as we position ourselves as leaders in this new and expanding streaming content space." Says Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc.

Alfred "Chip" Sloan has more than 20 years of experience in sports law and has worked at the top law firms and agencies in both New York and Los Angeles, leading each of them in their sports practices and initiatives. Most recently, Chip operated as Council at Pryor Cashman LLP and as a shareholder at LeClair Ryan LLP.

Chip began his work at the Beverly Hills Sports Council in Los Angeles. His unique and diverse background as a sports agent and sports attorney gives him an unmatched range of experience across global sports, media, and entertainment. He is well versed in a wide variety of complex legal, commercial, and corporate matters in sports. His expertise includes but is not limited to, sports team mergers and acquisitions, team financing, sports technology, intellectual property and patents, private equity fund creation and capital raising, sports personnel agreements, and labor and employment.

Chip is a general partner of Acceleration Equity ("AE"), a world leading, sports focused private equity fund. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California School of Law, Moot Court Honors Program. A graduate of Northwest University B.A. Political Science Department Honors program and a member of the California State Bar.

"I'm extraordinarily excited to be joining the team at Sycamore Entertainment. I've come to know and admire what they've built, and I'm happy to bring to bear all my experience in sports, media, entertainment, and law to help in any way possible." Says Chip. He goes on to say, "There's an extraordinary opportunity in the space, and the plan set forth to execute by Sycamore is a game-changer."

Jason You is a graduate of the University of California, Berkley in chemical engineering. As the utilities engineer at the Boehringer Ingelheim group one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies founded in 1885, He utilized his analytical skills to create solutions that alleviated Boehringer Ingelheim's electrical crisis and solved issues that had been plaguing the company for years. Most recently Jason is a Partner & Co-Head of research & Engineering with a privately held merchant bank that invests in corporate debt and equity, real estate debt and equity, and global infrastructure.

"I'm thrilled and honored to join the board of Sycamore Entertainment Group. This is an exciting time for the company highlighted by the excellent leadership of Ed and his team. I look forward to bringing my experience and continue the drive for growth." Says Mr. You.

All governing, regulatory bodies, and state filings will be updated to reflect amended directors' lists accordingly. SEGI.TV is currently streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Apple IOS, Android, LG, Samsung Smart Television, the Internet and will reach more than 100M U.S household televisions and 200M users via OTT (Over The Top) and mobile devices. Visit: www.segi.tv.

Investors can contact Sycamore: (206) 502-2312

Email:info@sycamoreentertainment.com

Facebook: Sycamore Entertainment,

Twitter: @sycamorefilms

About Sycamore Entertainment Group . (SEGI):

Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores' management team utilizes its long-standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release. Sycamore also delivers its content through SEGI.TV its Over The Top (OTT) connected platforms on ROKU, Amazon Firestick, Samsung IOS, Apple TV. Visit: www.sycamoreentertainment.com or corp.segi.tv.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependent on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Entertainment Group's actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability, demand and market competition, and access to capital markets. For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Entertainment Group is subject to please see our filings at Otcmarkets.com SEGI. You should always independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99226